Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) by 469.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

TLSA opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.