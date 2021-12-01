Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $184,000 in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,725,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.