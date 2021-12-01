Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 86,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,930 shares of company stock valued at $107,927. 16.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

