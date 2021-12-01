German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.74.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.