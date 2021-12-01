Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report sales of $18.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.25 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $17.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $74.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.86 million to $78.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.13 million to $81.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 125,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $548.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

