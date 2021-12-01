GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,574.47 ($20.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of £76.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,473.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,437.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($26.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($65,344.00).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

