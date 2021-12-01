Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.49

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.49 and traded as high as $24.02. Global Partners shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 102,765 shares.

GLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $773.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

