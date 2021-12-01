Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 181.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 18,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,868. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.40 million, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,696 shares of company stock worth $48,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

