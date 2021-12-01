Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,843 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.32% of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHIH stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96.

