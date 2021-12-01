Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.32% of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHIH stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96.

