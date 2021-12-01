Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 178.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.