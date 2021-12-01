GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.20 and last traded at $67.40. 29,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,968,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

Several research firms have commented on GFS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

