GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.25 and last traded at $71.68. Approximately 44,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,764,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

GFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

