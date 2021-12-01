Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GLBS opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

