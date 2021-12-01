goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Susan Doniz Acquires 150 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764.

Shares of GSY opened at C$173.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$194.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. goeasy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$84.11 and a 1-year high of C$218.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSY shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$215.88.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

