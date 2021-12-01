GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Trading Down 4.5%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 33,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,342,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
GOCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.
The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87.
In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GoHealth by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GoHealth by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
