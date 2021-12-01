GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Trading Down 4.5%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 33,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,342,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

GOCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GoHealth by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GoHealth by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

