Gold Poker (GPKR) Hits Market Cap of $12,032.76

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $12,032.76 and approximately $5.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00066827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00071393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.90 or 0.08140124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00095040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.64 or 1.00733411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021859 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

