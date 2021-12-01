Goldcoin (GLC) Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.65 or 0.00366551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,743,810 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.