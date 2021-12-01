Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Down 36.3% in November

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,500 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.74.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDEN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.