Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,608 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCCCU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Capital by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 217,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128,225 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Healthcare Capital by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Capital stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

