Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,022 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PERI. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth $246,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $14,380,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 36.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 396,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,170 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $844.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

