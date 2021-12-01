Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 65,830 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 502.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,598.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $76.69 and a one year high of $126.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

