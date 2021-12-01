Golem Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Golem has a total market capitalization of $757.46 million and $79.62 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00240135 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00088267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011607 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.