Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the October 31st total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,959,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock worth $52,845,620 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 67,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter worth $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP remained flat at $$23.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 201,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,558. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $330.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

