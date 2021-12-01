Goodwin Daniel L Has $678,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Goodwin Daniel L lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after buying an additional 277,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $553.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $525.96 and its 200 day moving average is $494.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.74 and a 52 week high of $577.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

