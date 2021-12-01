Goodwin Daniel L Makes New $276,000 Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Xilinx by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Xilinx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.25. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.