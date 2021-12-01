Goodwin Daniel L Makes New $276,000 Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Kellner Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.47 and a 200-day moving average of $155.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

