GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells $2,110,000.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00.

GPRO stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.09.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

