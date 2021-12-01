Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 422 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

LYB stock opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

