Gradient Investments LLC Buys 263 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $51,766,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

