Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $8,099,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70. The company has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

