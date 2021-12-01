Gradient Investments LLC Sells 154 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $97.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

