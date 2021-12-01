Gravity Finance (GFI) Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $89,295.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded up 72.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00073262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00096021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.82 or 0.08162819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,872.62 or 0.97560532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021873 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.