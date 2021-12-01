Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $16.60 Average PT from Analysts

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

AJX traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 124,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

