Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $230,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $164.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $151.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

