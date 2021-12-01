Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXE. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NXE opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

