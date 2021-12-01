Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 44,920 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.08 and a 200 day moving average of $204.36. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $137.79 and a twelve month high of $248.09.

