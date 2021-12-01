Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,525. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

