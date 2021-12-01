Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 240,281 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,824,000 after purchasing an additional 741,921 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. 28,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

