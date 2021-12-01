Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $117.63. 762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average is $118.51. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $121.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

