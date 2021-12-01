Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,457,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 150,967 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,534. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

