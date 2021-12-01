Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,835 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 138,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.57 on Wednesday, hitting $464.20. 97,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,383. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $475.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.