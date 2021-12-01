Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after buying an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.12. 34,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

