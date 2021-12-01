Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 0.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,479. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

