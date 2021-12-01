Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the October 31st total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Greenland Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. 10,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,117. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.95. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $26.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenland Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

