Greenridge Global Increases CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Price Target to $5.50

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Greenridge Global from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of CNF stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 543.88 and a current ratio of 543.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $300.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.30. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNF. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

