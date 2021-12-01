Greg E. Handler Purchases 25,000 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) CIO Greg E. Handler bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 864.63.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 113,524 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 52.7% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 113,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17,657.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 294,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 42.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

