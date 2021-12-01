Grid+ (GRID) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $67,840.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00002734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $60.92 million and $67,840.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00236335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a coin. Grid+'s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Grid+'s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

