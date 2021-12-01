GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 5.4%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.02. 2,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,994,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $971.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 2.71.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

