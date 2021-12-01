Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Short Interest Update

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the October 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GCAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 21,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Growth Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCAC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

